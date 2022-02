সেনেগালের কোচ যেন ‘চাক দে ইন্ডিয়া’র সেই শাহরুখ খান

POETIC JUSTICE! 👏🏾



20 years ago as captain of Senegal, Aliou Cisse and the Teranga Lions lost to Cameroon in the AFCON 2002 final and now in Cameroon, he leads Senegal 🇸🇳 to their first ever AFCON trophy as coach.



Success might delay but it can never be denied with consistency. pic.twitter.com/J2uqDy2xAc