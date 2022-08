ক্যাম্প ন্যুতে বার্সাকে জিততে দেয়নি সেই ভায়েকানো

⚠️ | QUICK STAT



Stole Dimitrievski has now saved each of last 10 shots he faced against Barcelona since the start of the 2021/22 LaLiga campaign.



After two clean sheets last season, Rayo Vallecano's GK produced another impressive display at Camp Nou tonight. 👏👏#BarcaRayo pic.twitter.com/KaJ4MyDKik