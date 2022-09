নেইমারকে পিএসজি থেকে তাড়াতে চাননি এমবাপ্পে

PSG director Luis Campos: "Neymar was never close to leaving PSG. Rumours on Neymar this summer were completely fake - also, saying that Mbappé wanted Ney to be sold is another big fake news". 🚨🇧🇷 #PSG



"Neymar is 100% part of our project", Campos tells @Rothensenflamme. pic.twitter.com/aYxAn0QFjz