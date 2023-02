ফিরতি লেগে ‘৯ স্ট্রাইকার’ খেলাতে চান গার্দিওলা

Guardiola: “I saw the players, they were heads down. I said: why are your heads down, be heads up, it was really good the way you play”. 🔵 #MCFC @SamLee



“Haaland? He’s 100% adapted to Man City. We need to find him more in the game, and get the passes to him...”. pic.twitter.com/7Jq7oew59g