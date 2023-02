ক্রসবার–ভিএআরে বঞ্চিত হওয়ার পর পেনাল্টি থেকে রোনালদোর গোল

Ronaldo is 𝐔𝐏 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 🐐



He calmly converts a penalty-kick in second-half stoppage time to level on the night and open his account in Saudi Arabia 💪#RoshnSaudiLeague | #CR7𓃵 | @EnFatehclub | @AlNassrFC_EN | @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/L3tiql2DNG