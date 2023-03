যেখানে মেসিকে ছুঁতে পারেননি হলান্ড

Guardiola: "I know Haaland equalled Messi's record, of course I remember! It's incredible he did it in 60 minutes", tells Sky 🇳🇴



"Erling is young... he has an incentive of beating Messi's record in the future. If he'd have achieved that at 22, he would be bored in his future!". pic.twitter.com/gSH8JRfzLz