সানের আলোয় উজ্জ্বল বায়ার্ন

🔎 | FOCUS



Leroy Sané v Inter:



👌 59 touches

⚽️ 1 goal

🎯 2 shots/1 on target

🔑 3 key passes

👟 38/47 accurate passes

💨 2/3 successful dribbles

⚔️ 3/6 duels won

📈 8.3 SofaScore rating



Bayern's most dangerous player on the night. 🌟