অর্থকষ্টে টেন্ডুলকারের বন্ধু, কাজ খুঁজছেন দ্বারে দ্বারে

Today in 1988 at Sassanian Ground, in Bombay, Vinod Kambli (16 yrs, 349*) & Sachin Tendulkar (14 yrs, 326*) put on 664* runs for the 3rd wkt, then the highest stand for any wkt in any class of cricket!

They surpassed the 641 btw Aussies T Patton/N Rippon for Buffalo in 1913/14. pic.twitter.com/d2BgyCgTh4