‘মৃত্যুকূপের’ সবাই এখন ‘মৃত’

All teams from Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are eliminated.



🇪🇸 Spain: Eliminated by Morocco in the Round of 16



🇨🇷 Costa Rica: Eliminated in the Group Stage



🇩🇪 Germany: Eliminated in the Group Stage



🇯🇵 Japan: Eliminated by Croatia in the Round of 16#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/SsATDXPko9