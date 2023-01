অস্ট্রেলিয়ান ওপেন থেকে মেদভেদেভের বিদায়

22yo Sebastian Korda gets the biggest win of his career in the same court where his father Petr won the #AusOpen 25 years ago, beating Daniil Medvedev, finalist in the last two years, 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-6(4) to reach the last 16.



Fantastic performance (and could have been easier). pic.twitter.com/QWkd1gEJAV