‘ধূমপায়ী’ ব্রজোভিচই বিশ্বকাপে দূরত্ব অতিক্রমে সবাইকে ছাড়িয়ে

Marcelo Brozovic has covered more ground in against Japan than any player in a World Cup match since records began, beating his own record from 2018:



🥇 Marcelo Brozovic - 16.7km vs. Japan 2022

🥈 Marcelo Brozovic - 16.3km vs. England 2018



Workhorse. 🇭🇷