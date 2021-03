৫০ বছর আগের চেয়ে দুর্যোগ বেড়েছে তিন গুণ

RT @FAO:

🛑Drought

🛑Floods

🛑Storms

🛑Pests & diseases

🛑Wildfires



Agriculture & the farmers who produce our food bear the brunt of these shocks - more than any other productive sector!



Check out the new @FAO report 👉https://t.co/tsLKqaxh3b#DRR pic.twitter.com/arwnsSR7Io