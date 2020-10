ক্যালিফোর্নিয়ায় দাবানল, ঘর ছাড়ছে  মানুষ

#SilveradoFire Update:

14 helicopters

11,200 acres

More than 750 firefighters

5% contained

10-15 mph winds with ridge top gusts reaching 35 mph



Residents under evacuation order:

70,000 Irvine

6,000 Lake Forest



Footage taken at Crean Lutheran HS and La Perla in Foothill Ranch pic.twitter.com/t2SbCvmaSo