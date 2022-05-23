প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-১২

১.
The sun......about 10 million times the energy which human consumes across the daily.
ক) absorbs
খ) radiates
গ) reflects
ঘ) affects
২.
Many studies have shown less heart disease........ groups..... low blood cholesterol.
ক) between / of
খ) among / with
গ) in/ of
ঘ) within /at
৩.
What is the meaning of idiom ‘pour cold water on’?
ক) Discourage
খ) Encourage
গ) To be calm
ঘ) Deceive
৪.
Find out the correct from----
ক) It is you who is responsible for this.
খ) It is you who are responsible for this.
গ) It is you who are respond for this.
ঘ) It is you who responds for this.
৫.
Amit’s -------tone endeared him to his comical friends, but irritated his serious father -----
ক) aloof
খ) jesting
গ) grave
ঘ) earnest
৬.
The upbraided the little girl who got frightened. The meaning ‘upbraided’ word is ----
ক) make talls
খ) make up
গ) scolded
ঘ) consoled
৭.
By whom ------?
ক) was the glass broken
খ) the glass was broken
গ) did the glass break
ঘ) was the glass break
৮.
He could be easily arrested because the police were tipped off in advance. Here ‘tipped-off’ means---
ক) Toppled over
খ) Rewarded
গ) Threatened
ঘ) Given advance information
৯.
The phrase ‘salt of the earth’ means--
ক) salty earth
খ) worthy person
গ) evil person
ঘ) valueless person
১০.
The students ---- a protest March against the college authorities.
ক) carried on
খ) staged
গ) caused
ঘ) walked out
১১.
Synonym of BONHOMIE --
ক) Friendliness
খ) Wrath
গ) Very
ঘ) Greed
১২.
Which one is incorrectly spelt?
ক) Pretentions
খ) Pronunciation
গ) Promiscuous
ঘ) Proclaimation
১৩.
Which word is a feminine gender?
ক) Nun
খ) Friar
গ) Hart
ঘ) Colt
১৪.
Which one id a singular number?
ক) Phenomena
খ) Criterion
গ) Oases
ঘ) Ultimata
১৫.
‘To err is human; to forgive divine’ who says---
ক) Alexander Pope
খ) Shakespeare
গ) Wordsworth
ঘ) Shelley
১৬.
It is time to go home. Here ‘home’ is a/an---
ক) noun
খ) adverb
গ) adjective
ঘ) pronoun
১৭.
‘The shoulder died in harness’ means--
ক) He died in business
খ) He died in honor
গ) He died in peace
ঘ) He died in dishonor
১৮.
Choose the correct sentence.
ক) Let you and he be witness
খ) Let you and him be witness
গ) Let he and you be witness
ঘ) Let him and you be witness
১৯.
Run fast,------ you should miss the train.
ক) If
খ) lest
গ) because
ঘ) nor
২০.
The examination -----before I reached the hall.
ক) has started
খ) did start
গ) had started
ঘ) had been started
বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-১২-এর উত্তর:
১.খ, ২.খ, ৩.ক, ৪.খ, ৫.খ, ৬.গ, ৭.ক, ৮.ঘ, ৯.খ, ১০.ক, ১১.ক, ১২.ঘ, ১৩.ক, ১৪.খ, ১৫.ক, ১৬.খ, ১৭.ক, ১৮.খ, ১৯.খ, ২০.গ।