প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-১২

৩.

What is the meaning of idiom ‘pour cold water on’?

ক) Discourage

খ) Encourage

গ) To be calm

ঘ) Deceive

৪.

Find out the correct from----

ক) It is you who is responsible for this.

খ) It is you who are responsible for this.

গ) It is you who are respond for this.

ঘ) It is you who responds for this.

৫.

Amit’s -------tone endeared him to his comical friends, but irritated his serious father -----

ক) aloof

খ) jesting

গ) grave

ঘ) earnest