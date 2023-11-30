প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৩৬

৩. The term ‘a profiteer’ means—

ক) a person who is lucky enough to make easy profit

খ) a person who makes excessive profits by charging inflated rate.

গ) a product or business that earns huge profits.

ঘ) a person who is very sure of making profits

৪. ‘There is no use crying over spilt milk. I can not be undone.’ Here the phrase ‘cry over split milk’ means—

ক) being too inquisitive

খ) judge something primarily on appearance.

গ) being extremely desperate.

ঘ) complain about a loss from the past.