প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ১৫

৮. Sixty thousand dollars ___ a large amount of money.

ক. quite

খ. are

গ. count

ঘ. is

৯. What kind of noun is ‘Salt’?

ক. Proper

খ. Common

গ. Collective

ঘ. Material

১০. Which of the following is not an adjective?

ক. Humble

খ. Humor

গ. Honest

ঘ. Humid

১১. She is ____ IBA, Dhaka University.

ক. in

খ. at

গ. on

ঘ. by

১২. The walls of our house have painted ____ green.

ক. by

খ. with

গ. in

ঘ. no preposition

