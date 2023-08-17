প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ১৫

১. Kazi Nazrul Islam is considered ___ Percy Bysshe Shelley of Bangladesh.
ক. some
খ. a
গ. any
ঘ. the
২. What is the masculine form of ‘Bee’?
ক. Hart
খ. Drone
গ. Stag
ঘ. Colt
৩. The synonym of ‘Ludicrous’--
ক. Moral
খ. Lavish
গ. Garrulous
ঘ. Ridiculous
৪. What kind of noun is ‘Army’?
ক. Proper
খ. Common
গ. Collective
ঘ. Abstract
৫. Choose the correct spelling.
ক. Colleague
খ. Cholleague
গ. Culleague
ঘ. Calleague
৬. Ripa is ____ MBA student.
ক. an
খ. a
গ. the
ঘ. none
৭. He is superior ___ me.
ক. than
খ. to
গ. with
ঘ. of
৮. Sixty thousand dollars ___ a large amount of money.
ক. quite
খ. are
গ. count
ঘ. is
৯. What kind of noun is ‘Salt’?
ক. Proper
খ. Common
গ. Collective
ঘ. Material
১০. Which of the following is not an adjective?
ক. Humble
খ. Humor
গ. Honest
ঘ. Humid
১১. She is ____ IBA, Dhaka University.
ক. in
খ. at
গ. on
ঘ. by
১২. The walls of our house have painted ____ green.
ক. by
খ. with
গ. in
ঘ. no preposition
১৩. He abstains ____ liquor.
ক. in
খ. for
গ. at
ঘ. from
১৪. Choose the correct sentence.
ক. Vegetable is good for health.
খ. Information is necessary to invent a new device.
গ. My doctor provided me an advice to keep fit.
ঘ. There is a traffic in Dhaka today.
১৫. Macbeth’s desire __ power brought about his downfall.
ক. in
খ. for
গ. with
ঘ. as
১৬. Loudly knocking at the gate, he went off. Here, the underlined word is a/an--
ক. Verbal noun
খ. Infinitive
গ. Participle
ঘ. Gerund
১৭. ‘Each other’ is a -
ক. Personal Pronoun
খ. Reflexive Pronoun
গ. Reciprocal Pronoun
ঘ. Relative Pronoun
১৮. We should obey our teachers. Here ‘should’ is a/an -
ক. Intransitive Verb
খ. Main Verb
গ. Transitive Verb
ঘ. Modal/Auxiliary Verb
১৯. ‘Palmy days’ means -
ক. Long days
খ. Remarkable day
গ. Days of prosperity and glory
ঘ. Days of sorrow and grief
২০. He__ division of property.
ক. fell over
খ. fell back
গ. fell down
ঘ. fell out
বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-১৫-এর উত্তর
১. ঘ; ২. খ; ৩. ঘ; ৪. গ; ৫. ক; ৬. ক; ৭. খ; ৮. ঘ; ৯. ঘ; ১০. খ; ১১. ক; ১২. ঘ; ১৩. ঘ; ১৪. খ; ১৫. খ; ১৬. গ; ১৭. গ; ১৮. ঘ; ১৯. গ ও ২০. ঘ।