৪৫তম বিসিএস: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-৬

৪৫তম বিসিএসের আবেদন ইতিমধ্যে শেষ হয়েছে। এখন আবেদনকারীদের বসতে হবে প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষায়। যেহেতু প্রিলিমিনারিতে প্রতিযোগী বেশি, তাই পাস করতে হলে ভালোভাবে প্রস্তুতি নিতে হবে। পরীক্ষার্থীদের প্রস্তুতির সুবিধার জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের আজ শুক্রবার ষষ্ঠ পর্বে ইংরেজি ভাষা ও সাহিত্য বিষয়ের মডেল টেস্ট প্রকাশ করা হলো।

১. What is the masculine form of ‘Bee’?

ক. Hart

খ. Drone

গ. Stag

ঘ. Colt

২. I took a map as I didn’t want ----–ath.

ক. to loose

খ. to lose

গ. to loss

ঘ. to lost

৩. Bangladesh is committed --– a policy of peaceful existence.

ক. of

খ. into

গ. wards

ঘ. to

৪. A Person who can’t pay his debts—

ক. Bankrupt

খ. Optimist

গ. Vegetarian

ঘ. Imposter

৫. You can park your car outside our house. Here ‘outside’ is used as a/an

ক. adverb

খ. adjective

গ. preposition

ঘ. conjunction