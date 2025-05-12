৪৭তম বিসিএস পরীক্ষা: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট–২

৪৭তম বিসিএস পরীক্ষা: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট–২
৪৭তম বিসিএসের প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতির জন্য বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে প্রথম আলো। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের আজ দ্বিতীয় পর্বে ইংরেজি সাহিত্য বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট প্রকাশ করা হলো। মডেল টেস্ট তৈরি করেছেন ৪৩তম বিসিএসে শিক্ষা ক্যাডারে নিয়োগ পাওয়া আবু তালেব সুরাগ।
১. Which period represents the barren period of English Literature?
ক. 1066-1340
খ. 1300-1400
গ. 1400-1500
ঘ. 1500-1660
২. Who is called ‘The first Humourist in English Literature’?
ক. Ben jonson
খ. Geoffrey Chaucer
গ. Francis Bacon
ঘ. Samuel Johnson
৩. Who amongst the following is called ‘The prince of Poets’?
ক. W. Shakespeare
খ. P. B Shelly
গ. William Wordsworth
ঘ. Edmund Spenser
৪. ‘Anniversaries’ is a—
ক. Poem written by Shakespeare
খ. Mourning poem written by John Donne
গ. Nature related prose by Francis Bacon
ঘ. Humorous poem by P. B Shelly
৫. Dr. Faustus written by C. Marlowe is the portray of —
ক. The Tempest by Shakespeare
খ. The Picture of the dorian gray by Oscar Wilde
গ. The satanic verses by Salman Rushdie
ঘ. Man and Superman by G. B Shaw
৬. Speech is silver, but silence is gold. It is the example of—
ক. Antithesis
খ. Irony
গ. Oxymoron
ঘ. Paradox
৭. ‘Wonder is the seed of Knowledge’ is quoted by—
ক. Alexander Pope
খ. Francis Bacon
গ. John Milton
ঘ. William Shakespeare
৮. Which character is the heroine character from ‘As you like it’ written by Shakespeare?
ক. Portia
খ. Viola
গ. Rosalind
ঘ. Ophelia
৯. Shakespeare’s ‘Measure for Measure’ is a—
ক. Comedy
খ. Tragedy
গ. Tragi-comedy
ঘ. Melodrama
১০. ‘The anatomy of wit’ is written by which of the following University wits?
ক. Thomas Kyd
খ. Robert Greene
গ. George Peele
ঘ. John Lyly
১১. Which of the following statement is wrong?
ক. All for Love- John Dryden
খ. Love for Love- William Congreve
গ. The scholar gypsy- Matthew Arnold
ঘ. The spanish gypsy- T. S Eliot
১২. Famous character ‘Gradgrind’ belongs to—
ক. Great Expectations
খ. Hard Times
গ. Oliver Twist
ঘ. A Tale of Two Cities
১৩. Who amongst the following Irish writer got Nobel Prize in Literature?
ক. T. S Eliot
খ. Doris Lessing
গ. W. B Yeats
ঘ. Harold Pinter
১৪. ‘Why Am I Not A Christian’ is written by—
ক. Ernest Hemingway
খ. Bertrand Russell
গ. Barak Obama
ঘ. G. B Shaw
১৫. Which character portrays ‘Man’ character in ‘Animal Farm’ by G. Orwell?
ক. Snowball
খ. Benjamin
গ. Muriel
ঘ. Whymper
১৬. ‘It is our duty to live as long as we can’ is quoted by—
ক. W. Wordsworth
খ. Robert Browning
গ. G. B Shaw
ঘ. T. S Eliot
১৭. ‘Sound and Fury’ written by W. Faulkner is a—
ক. Poem
খ. Novel
গ. Play
ঘ. Short story book
১৮. The main theme of ‘Road not Taken’ by R. Frost is—
ক. Complexity of Loves
খ. Supernatural love
গ. Complexity of making choices in life
ঘ. Depression and Anxiety
১৯. Writer ‘Thomas Gray’ is often called—
ক. The Graveyard Poet
খ. Natural Philosopher
গ. Epic Poet
ঘ. The father of Astronomy
২০. ‘There are two tragedies in life. One is to lose your hearts desire; The other is to gain it’ is quoted by—
ক. Robert Browning
খ. W. B Yeats
গ. G. B Shaw
ঘ. Bertrand Russell
মডেল টেস্ট ২–এর উত্তর
১. গ। ২. গ। ৩. ঘ। ৪. খ। ৫. খ। ৬. ক। ৭. খ। ৮. গ। ৯. গ। ১০. ঘ। ১১. ঘ। ১২. খ। ১৩. গ। ১৪. খ। ১৫. ঘ। ১৬. গ। ১৭. খ। ১৮. গ। ১৯. ক। ২০. গ।