ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র Tag questions

17.
a. I need a pen, ?
b. I must write a letter to my friend,
?
c. I have not written any letter to him for a long time, ?
d. As we are friends, I think, we should keep in touch, ?
e. I am irregular in writing but my friend is always regular in writing, ?
Answer:
a. I need a pen,
b. I must write a letter to my friend,
c. I have not written any letter to him for a long time,
d. As we are friends, I think, we should keep in touch,
e. I am irregular in writing but my friend is always regular in writing,