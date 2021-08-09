শিক্ষা

এসএসসি পরীক্ষা–২০২১: সংক্ষিপ্ত সিলেবাস অনুসারে

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র Tag questions

লেখা:
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, প্রভাষকঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
Make tag questions of these statements.

16.

a. I am sorry, Sihab. I am very late, ?

b. There was a traffic jam, ?

c. Oh! Don’t worry. The train is late, ?

d. Then, have a cup of tea, ?

e. Yes. Let’s go to the canteen, ?

Answer:

a. I am sorry, Sihab. I am very late, aren’t I?

b. There was a traffic jam, wasn’t there?

c. Oh! Don’t worry. The train is late, isn’t it?

d. Then, have a cup of tea, won’t you?

e. Yes, Let’s go to the canteen, shall we?

17.

a. I need a pen, ?

b. I must write a letter to my friend,
?

c. I have not written any letter to him for a long time, ?

d. As we are friends, I think, we should keep in touch, ?

e. I am irregular in writing but my friend is always regular in writing, ?

Answer:

a. I need a pen, don’t I?

b. I must write a letter to my friend, mustn’t I?

c. I have not written any letter to him for a long time, have I?

d. As we are friends, I think, we should keep in touch, shouldn’t we?

e. I am irregular in writing but my friend is always regular in writing, isn’t he?

