এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks

1.

Present world is very (a) competitive. So, you need to be competent to face (b) challenge of competition. As (c) student, you have to fully concentrate (d) your study. You should be attentive (e) your study. If the students of (f) country don’t acquire true education, there will be no development for (g) country. You must utilize your time. Nothing can compensate (h) the loss of your lost time. In order to succeed in life, everybody should make (i) best use of his/ her time and should work hard (j) determination.

Answer: a . x; b. the; c. a; d. on; e. to; f. a; g. the; h. for; i. the; j. with.

2.

(a) issue of food adulteration has drawn (b) attention of general people. We hardly find any food (c) our country which is not adulterated

(d) one way or other. At present, sub-standard foods are sold in most of

(e) hotels. Very recently government has directed (f) mobile court to look (g) the matter of food. They are caching (h) dishonest hoteliers red handed (i) using unhygienic ingredients which are really harmful

(j) human body.

Answer: a. The: b. the; c. in; d. in; e. the; f. a; g. into; h. x; i. for; j. to

3.

(a) issue of using cell phones at school is (b) matter of recent debate. Many schools are struggling to prevent their students (c) using cell phones. Guardians also have (d) different views (e) allowing their children to use technological devices such as cell phones, video games and (f) internet. There are some guardians who do not want their children to use (g) technology as it might cause harm (h) them. On the other hand, some guardians do not want to deprive them (i) the blessing (j) technology.

Answer: a. The; b. a; c. from; d. x; e. on; f. the; g. x; h. to; i. of; j. of.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

পূর্বের দিনের পড়া