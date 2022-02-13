এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes

18.

Flowers are the symbol of love and (a) (pure) . They are (b) (know) for their beauty and fragrance. Some flowers are (c) (note) for their fragrance and some are for their beauty. But the rose is favourite to us for its colour and beauty. Its mother place is the city of Paris. The (d) (Japan) are exceptionally famous for its (e) (cultivate) . At present, most of the countries grow rose in plenty. It (f) (general) grows from June to November. Its scent makes us (g) (cheer) . It makes people lively, lovely, (h) (affection) and so on. Flowers are used for (i) (decorate) purposes. Now, we see eye-catching (j) (flower) displays which are the (k) (profess) performance of a floral (l) (design) . Now, there is great demand for flower at home and abroad. By (m) (grow) roses in plenty, we can export them and solve our (n) (employ) problem.

Answer: a. purity; b. known; c. noted/notable; d. Japanese; e. cultivation; f. generally; g. cheerful; h. affectionate; i. decorative; j. floral; k. professional; 1. designer; m. growing; n. unemployment.

19.

Early rising is the habit of (a) (get) up from bed early in the morning. An early (b) (rise) can enjoy the (c) (fresh) of the morning air. He can hear the (d) (melody) songs of the birds. Again, he can start his day’s work (e) (early) than others. An early riser does not suffer from (f) (physic) problems very often. So, he need not go to any (g) (physic) (h) (frequent) . Thus, an early riser enjoys (i) (vary) benefits and leads a (j) (peace) life. On the contrary, a person, who gets up late, becomes (k) (deprive) of many blessings of the morning. He cannot perform his duties (1) (proper) Having no time to take physical exercise, he cannot enjoy (m) (health) life. Such a person hardly achieve (n) (prosper) in life.

Answer: a. getting; b. riser; c. freshness; d. melodious; e. earlier; f. physical; g. physician; h. frequently; i. various; j. peaceful; k. deprived; 1. properly; m. healthy; n. prosperity.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

