নবম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Change Sentences

9.

a. Aslam is a simpleminded boy (Negative).

b. No other boy in the class is so gentle as he (Superlative).

c. He does his works accurately (Exclamatory).

d. We should encourage him in his work (Imperative).

e. No sooner had he reached the class than the rain started (Affirmative).

Answer:

a. Aslam is not a complicated-minded boy.

b. He is the gentlest boy in the class.

c. How accurately he does his works!

d. Let us encourage him in his work.

e. As soon as he reached the class, the rain started.

10.

a. Mrs Masuma is one of the most famous physicians of the locality (Positive).

b. The local people are proud of her (Interrogative).

c. She is very kind to her patients (Exclamatory).

d. They think that she is immortal (Negative).

e. We should take care of her (Passive).

Answer:

a. Very few physicians of the locality are so famous as Mrs Masuma.

b. Aren’t the local people proud of her?

c. How kind she is to her patients!

d. They don’t think that she is mortal.

e. She should be taken care of by us.