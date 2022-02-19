পঞ্চম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Unit 1 : Lesson – 1, 2, 3

2. Read the following statements. Write true (T) in your answer script if the statement is true. Write false (F) if the statement is false.

i. Sima and Jessica are talking at a railway station.

ii. Jessica is going to Sylhet.

iii. Sima is from Sylhet.

iv. Jessica is from the United Kingdom.

v. Jessica will spend her holiday in Dhaka.

vi. Sima is going to Sylhet.

Answer to the question no 2

i. True;

ii. False;

iii. True;

iv. True;

v. False;

vi. True

3. Answer the following questions in sentences.

a. Who is introducing herself?

b. Where are Sima and Jessica talking?

c. Where is Jessica going?

d. Where is Sima going?

e. Where does Sima live?

f. Where is Jessica from?

Answer to the question no 3

a. Sima is introducing herself.

b. They are talking at a railway station.

c. Jessica is going to Chattogram.

d. Sima is going to Sylhet.

e. Sima lives in Sylhet.

f. Jessica is from the United Kingdom.

4. Write at least five sentences about how Sima and Jessica are getting introduced and talking to each other by answering the given set of questions related to the text. (Remember to use capital letters, full stops and correct spelling)

Answer to the question no 4

Sima and Jessica get introduced to each other. Sima asks Jessica where she is going. Jessica replies that she is going to Chattogram with her father. Jessica also asks Sima if she is from Dhaka. Sima replies that she is from Sylhet. She also says that she is going to Sylhet.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

পূর্বের দিনের পড়া