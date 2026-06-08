ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি ২০২৭। ইংরেজি অংশের প্রশ্নগুলো পড়ে নাও

ইংরেজি

1. Fill in the blanks with ‘fair and fare’.

Raiyan paid the bus (a) and got down. He visited a trade (b) . When he got hungry he entered a hotel. He found the bill of (c) high. He thought the hotelier was not (d) enough to fix the price.

Answers

a. fare, b. fair, c. fare, d. fair.

2. Name the nouns of the underlined words.

a. Our team will win the match.

b. My mother is a kind lady.

c. Love is heaven.

d. Dhaka is a big city.

e. Milk is good for health.