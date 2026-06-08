ভর্তি

ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি ২০২৭। ইংরেজি অংশের প্রশ্নগুলো পড়ে নাও

লেখা:
অধ্যাপক মোহাম্মদ আফলাতুন
প্রথম আলো ফাইল ছবি

ইংরেজি

1. Fill in the blanks with ‘fair and fare’.                             

Raiyan paid the bus (a)         and got down. He visited a trade (b)        . When he got hungry he entered a hotel. He found the bill of (c)         high. He thought the hotelier was not (d)         enough to fix the price.

Answers

a. fare, b. fair, c. fare, d. fair.

2. Name the nouns of the underlined words.                                                

a. Our team will win the match.

b. My mother is a kind lady.

c. Love is heaven.

d. Dhaka is a big city.          

e. Milk is good for health.

Answers

a. Collective, b. Common, c. Abstract, d. Proper, e. Material.

3.  Choose the appropriate word.

a. He is         to drinking. (devoted/addicted)        

b. Mecca is an         city. (Ancient/Old)

c. When I say that the boys are lazy,

    I         Abdul. (Accept/Except) 

d. Students should not         unfair means in the examination hall. (Adept)

e. We should follow the         of our teachers. (Advice/Advise)

Answers

a. addicted, b. ancient, c. except,

d. adopt, e. advice.

আরও পড়ুন

আগামী বছর প্রাথমিক ও মাধ্যমিকে যুক্ত হচ্ছে চার নতুন বিষয়

4. Change the words as directed in the brackets.

a. Beauty: (Write its Adjective form) 

b. Pure: (Write its verb form) 

c. Seek. (Write its Past form)                    

d. Open: (Add ‘ing’ to it)       

e. Know: (Write its noun form)

Answers

a. Beautiful, b. Purify, c. Sought,

d. Opening, e. Knowledge .

আরও পড়ুন

ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি ২০২৭। বাংলা ব্যাকরণের বাক্যের কারক ও বিভক্তি নির্ণয় পড়ে নাও

প্রথম আলোর খবর পেতে গুগল নিউজ চ্যানেল ফলো করুন
ভর্তি থেকে আরও পড়ুন