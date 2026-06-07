এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। বাংলা ২য় পত্র: অনুবাদ—অনুবাদগুলো পড়ো, অনুশীলন করো

5.

A language never stands still. It is always changing and developing. Their changes were rapid in primitive societies; but slow in advanced ones because the invention of printing and the spread of education has fixed a traditional usage. The only important change that English has undergone since the sixteenth century is a very large increase in its vocabulary.

অনুবাদ: ভাষা কখনো থেমে থাকে না। এটি সততই পরিবর্তনশীল ও বিকাশমান। প্রাচীন সমাজে ভাষার পরিবর্তন ছিল ত্বরিত; তবে মুদ্রণের আবিষ্কার ও শিক্ষার প্রসার একটি গতানুগতিক ধারা নির্ধারণ করেছে বলে সমাজে এর বিকাশের গতি মন্থর। ইংরেজি ভাষায় ষোল শতক থেকে একমাত্র গুরুত্বপূর্ণ যে পরিবর্তনটি সাধিত হয়েছে, সেটি হলো এর শব্দভান্ডারের ব্যাপক সমৃদ্ধি।

6.

Always speak the truth. Never tell a lie. Nobody believes a liar. Even if he speaks the truth, he is considered a liar. Nobody in the world is as unfortunate as he.

অনুবাদ: সদা সত্য কথা বলবে। কখনো মিথ্যা বলো না। মিথ্যাবাদীকে কেউ বিশ্বাস করে না। সে সত্য কথা বললেও মিথ্যাবাদী বলে বিবেচিত হয়। সংসারে তার মতো হতভাগ্য কেউ নেই।