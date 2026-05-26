এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। গুরুত্বপূর্ণ Modifier–গুলো পড়ে নাও

এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। গুরুত্বপূর্ণ Modifier–গুলো পড়ে নাও
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Modifiers
# Read the following text and use modifiers as directed in the spaces.
4.
Rabindranath Tagore was a (a) (pre-modify the noun) poet of Bengali literature. He was born in a (b) (pre-modify the noun) family at Jorasanko, Kolkata. He went to school (c) (post-modify the verb). He wrote his (d) (pre-modify the noun) verse at the age of eight. At the age of seventeen, he went to London (e) (post-modify the verb with an infinitive) school there. He was put up in a lodging house under the care of a (f) (pre-modify the noun) coach, Mr. Scott. He was lucky (g) (post-modify the adjective with an infinitive) an English family of Mr. Scott. He also visited the House of Parliament (h) (post-modify the verb with an infinitive) Gladstone and John Bright’s debates on Irish rule. He wrote letters to Kolkata
(i) (post-modify the verb with a present participle) English society. At this, his family thought that they might lose their son (j) (post-modify the verb). So, he was called back to Kolkata.
Answer: a. renowned; b. noble; c. early; d. first; e. to attend; f. professional; g. enough to find; h. to listen to; i. admiring; j. forever.
5.
Water is a (a) (pre-modify the noun) substance. It has no colour of
(b) (possessive to pre-modify) own. The (c) (determiner to pre-modify the noun) name of water is life. By drinking water, we can quench (d) (possessive to pre-modify the noun) thirst. Thus, we can survive on earth. But (e) (pre-modify the noun) water is life killing. By drinking contaminated water, we suffer from diseases like diarrhoea, typhoid, etc. We may (f) (pre-modify the verb) face (g) (pre-modify the noun) death by drinking such type of water. We are responsible for (h) (noun adjective to pre-modify the noun) pollution. Waste materials from mills and factories are thrown here and there. Farmers use fertilizers and insecticides in their land. During the rainy season, they are mixed with ponds and rivers. Besides, latrines (i) (participle to post-modify the noun) on ponds and rivers cause water pollution. (j) (pre-modify the noun) awareness should be raised to stop water pollution.
Answer: a. liquid; b. its; c. another;
d. our; e. contaminated/polluted;
f. even; g. pre-mature/untimely;
h. water; i. built; j. social.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা