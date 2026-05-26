এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। গুরুত্বপূর্ণ Modifier–গুলো পড়ে নাও

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Modifiers

# Read the following text and use modifiers as directed in the spaces.

4.

Rabindranath Tagore was a (a) (pre-modify the noun) poet of Bengali literature. He was born in a (b) (pre-modify the noun) family at Jorasanko, Kolkata. He went to school (c) (post-modify the verb). He wrote his (d) (pre-modify the noun) verse at the age of eight. At the age of seventeen, he went to London (e) (post-modify the verb with an infinitive) school there. He was put up in a lodging house under the care of a (f) (pre-modify the noun) coach, Mr. Scott. He was lucky (g) (post-modify the adjective with an infinitive) an English family of Mr. Scott. He also visited the House of Parliament (h) (post-modify the verb with an infinitive) Gladstone and John Bright’s debates on Irish rule. He wrote letters to Kolkata

(i) (post-modify the verb with a present participle) English society. At this, his family thought that they might lose their son (j) (post-modify the verb). So, he was called back to Kolkata.

Answer: a. renowned; b. noble; c. early; d. first; e. to attend; f. professional; g. enough to find; h. to listen to; i. admiring; j. forever.