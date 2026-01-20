পরীক্ষা

এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬: ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের ৬ নম্বর প্রশ্ন

অনুচ্ছেদ সঠিকভাবে উত্তর করলেই নম্বর পাবে ৫

লেখা:
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস
২০২৬ সালের এসএসসি পরীক্ষা শুরু হবে ২১ এপ্রিল থেকেছবি: প্রথম আলো

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: ৬ নম্বর প্রশ্ন

Prefixes and Suffixes

# Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

1.

Early rising is the habit of (a) — (get) — up from bed early in the morning. An early (b) — (rise) — can enjoy the (c) — (fresh) — of the morning air. He can hear the (d) — (melody) — songs of the birds. Again, he can start his day’s work (e) — (early) — than others. An early riser does not suffer from (f) — (physic) — problems very often. So, he need not go to any (g) — (physic) — (h) — (frequent)—. Thus, an early riser enjoys (i) — (vary) — benefits and leads a (j) — (peace)  — life. On the contrary, a person, who gets up late, becomes (k) — (deprive) — of many blessings of the morning. He cannot perform his duties (l) — (proper) — Having no time to take physical exercise, he cannot enjoy (m) — (health) — life. Such a person hardly achieve (n) — (prosper) — in life.

Answer: a. getting; b. riser;

c. freshness; d. melodious;

e. earlier; f. physical; g. physician;

h. frequently; i. various; j. peaceful; k. deprived; l. properly; m. healthy; n. prosperity.

2.

In ancient time, text book was the most (a) — (resource) — thing for the students. Teachers were the only guides and source of information. The students had to collect all the (b) — (inform) — from the lecture of their (c) — (teach) —. There was no guidebook or other (d) — (refer) — books in the market. During that period, a teacher had to deliver a lecture by (e) — (study) — the textbook. Because of the (f) — (situate) —, the students used to depend on the teachers (g) — (complete) — As a result, there was a great (h) — (relate) — between a (i) — (teach) — and a student. Their (j) — (popular) — existed among the students in the society. But now students’ (k) — (depend) — on them is little. Nowadays, many (l) — (inform) — guide books are (m) — (avail) — in the market. Moreover, private tutors play an important role in their (n) — (educate) —.

Answer: a. resourceful;

b. information; c. teachers;

d. reference; e. studying; f. situation; g. completely; h. relation; i. teacher; j. popularity; k. dependence;

l. informative; m. available;

n. education.

  • মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
    ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

