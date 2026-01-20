অনুচ্ছেদ সঠিকভাবে উত্তর করলেই নম্বর পাবে ৫

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: ৬ নম্বর প্রশ্ন

Prefixes and Suffixes

# Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

1.

Early rising is the habit of (a) — (get) — up from bed early in the morning. An early (b) — (rise) — can enjoy the (c) — (fresh) — of the morning air. He can hear the (d) — (melody) — songs of the birds. Again, he can start his day’s work (e) — (early) — than others. An early riser does not suffer from (f) — (physic) — problems very often. So, he need not go to any (g) — (physic) — (h) — (frequent)—. Thus, an early riser enjoys (i) — (vary) — benefits and leads a (j) — (peace) — life. On the contrary, a person, who gets up late, becomes (k) — (deprive) — of many blessings of the morning. He cannot perform his duties (l) — (proper) — Having no time to take physical exercise, he cannot enjoy (m) — (health) — life. Such a person hardly achieve (n) — (prosper) — in life.

Answer: a. getting; b. riser;

c. freshness; d. melodious;

e. earlier; f. physical; g. physician;

h. frequently; i. various; j. peaceful; k. deprived; l. properly; m. healthy; n. prosperity.