Suffix & Prefix পড়ে অনুচ্ছেদ ঠিক করো

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: ৬ নম্বর প্রশ্ন

Prefixes and Suffixes

# Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

1.

Bangladesh is an (a) — (dependent) — country, but she is still burdened with poverty, (b) — (population) —, (c) — (employ) —, corruption, food (d) — (deficient) —, natural calamities, power crisis, etc. Considering all these, the present (e) — (govern) —has aimed at making a digital Bangladesh to (f) — (come) most of these problems. The actual aim of (g) — (digit) — Bangladesh is to establish technology-based government, which will emphasize the overall (h) — (develop) — of the country, and the nation. The country has (i) — (ready) — fixed its target for the

(j) — (achieve) — of digital Bangladesh by 2021. By establishing digital Bangladesh, we will be able to enhance (k) — (transparent) — and (l) — (account) —. As a result, (m) — (corrupt) — will be

(n) — (remark) — reduced.

Answer: a. independent;

b. overpopulation; c. unemployment;

d. deficiency; e. government;

f. overcome; g. digital; h. development; i. already; i. achievement;

k. transparency; l. accountability;

m. corruption; n. remarkably.

2.

The books of famous (a) — (write) — are put on sale in the book fair. Most of the (b) — (visit) — buy books of different (c) — (publish) — Almost no visitor returns from the fair without making any purchase. The (d) — (buy) — like to buy at a fair price. Our book fair is always (e) — (crowd) —. As (f) — (vary) — books are (g) — (play) — in a fair, the buyers get a scope to choose books. They buy their (h) — (choose) — books after a long search. This facility is (i) — (available) — in any place other than a book fair. A book fair is always (i) — (come) — to the students. A book fair plays a great role in our (k) — (culture) — development by creating (1) — (enthuse) — among the readers. New (m) — (write) — also get (n) — (introduce) — to the readers.

Answer: a. writers; b. visitors;

c. publishers; d. buyers; e. crowded;

f. various; g. displayed; h. chosen;

i. unavailable; j. welcoming; k. cultural; l. enthusiasm; m. writers; n. introduced.