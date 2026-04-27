এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Changing Sentences উত্তর করতে হবে ১০টি প্রশ্নের, নম্বর ১০

এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Changing Sentences উত্তর করতে হবে ১০টি প্রশ্নের, নম্বর ১০
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Changing Sentences
1.
a. The Padma is one of the mightiest rivers of ‘Bangladesh. (Interrogative)
b. It is a very turbulent river. (Exclamatory)
c. When it is winter, the river remains calm and tranquil. (Simple)
d. But during the rainy season, the river assumes a terrible shape. (Compound)
e. Everybody knows this. (Interrogative)
f. The river is very useful to our farmers. (Exclamatory)
g. As our farmers use its water for irrigation purpose, they can grow plenty of crops. (Compound)
h. Everyone likes the Hilsa fish of the river. (Negative)
i. The river destroys the houses of men but it is still very useful to us. (Complex)
j. So, let us save this useful river. (Assertive)
Answer
a. Isn’t the Padma one of the mightiest rivers of Bangladesh?
b. What a turbulent river it is!
c. During winter, the river remains calm and tranquil.
d. The river assumes a terrible shape, and it does so during the rainy season.
e. Who doesn’t know this?
f. How useful the river is to our farmers!
g. Our farmers use its water for irrigation purpose and can grow plenty of crops.
h. There is none/no one but likes the Hilsa fish of the river.
i. Though/Although the river destroys the houses of men, it is still very useful to us.
j. So, we should save this useful river.
2.
a. Water is a liquid substance. (Interrogative)
b. It is used for various purposes in our daily life. (Negative)
c. We drink water to satisfy our thirst. (Complex)
d. We get water from many sources. (Negative)
e. Surface water is not safe for drinking. (Affirmative)
f. Let us drink tube-well water. (Assertive)
g. Polluted water is very dangerous for our life. (Exclamatory)
h. If we throw wastage and dirt into water, we make it polluted. (Simple)
i. Pure water is one of the most valuable things for our lives. (Interrogative)
j. Who can live without water? (Negative)
Answer
a. Isn’t water a liquid substance?
b. It is not used for the same purpose in our daily life.
c. We drink water so that we can satisfy our thirst.
d. We do not get water from a few sources.
e. Surface water is unsafe for drinking.
f. We should drink tube-well water.
g. How dangerous polluted water is for our life!
h. By throwing wastage and dirt into water, we make it polluted.
i. Isn’t pure water one of the most valuable things for our lives?
j. No one/Nobody/None can live without water.
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