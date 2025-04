কৃষি গুচ্ছ ভর্তি পরীক্ষার মডেল টেস্ট

ইংরেজি-১০

১. The colour of his eyes— blue.

ক. is খ. are

গ. ware ঘ. being

২. I bought this watch — twenty dollars.

ক. in খ. at

গ. for ঘ. by

৩. It is dangerous to walk — the Dhaka-Aricha Highway.

ক. in খ. by

গ. across ঘ. beside

৪. A word similar to ‘ecstasy’ is — .

ক. plaight খ. delight

গ. increment ঘ. bliss

৫. How long— you known have?

ক. have খ. did

গ. are ঘ. has

৬. She insisted on — her party.

ক. to take খ. tathing

গ. take ঘ. took

৭. The word ‘Parent’ means — .

ক. Father খ. Mother

গ. Father and Mother ঘ. Father or Mother

৮. It is worth— hand for a good return.

ক. work খ. to work

গ. worked ঘ. warking

৯. I am not envious— his fame.

ক. for খ. of

গ. about ঘ. with

১০. The word ‘infancy’ is a/an — .

ক. Common noun খ. Abstract noun

গ. Material noun ঘ. Collective noun