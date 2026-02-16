সব কাজে সততাই হলো সেরা নীতি

প্রিয় এসএসসি পরীক্ষার্থী, ইংরেজি ১ম পত্রে একটি Completing story লিখতে হবে। নম্বর থাকবে ১৫। তোমরা পাঠ্যবইকেন্দ্রিক Completing story–গুলো ভালোভাবে পড়বে।

ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র: Completing Story

1.

Honesty is the best policy completing story

Answer

Once upon a time there was a poor farmer in a village. Though he was poor, he was very honest. One day he was going to his land. On his way to the land he found a purse. He opened the purse and found that it was full of gold.

The farmer returned home with the purse and asked his wife what he should do. His wife suggested him to sell the gold but he did not agree with his wife. His wife became angry and left the place.

The farmer decided to return the purse to its real owner but he did not know the address of the owner. He was intelligent. He emptied the purse and searched far and wide to find out the address of the owner. Fortunately, he found the address. He handed over the purse to the owner. The owner of the purse became very happy and offered some money to the farmer. The farmer refused to take money and said that it was his responsibility to do the job and returned home.