Set 2

Last week we went (a) Bagerhat

(b) my uncle and had the opportunity to see the Shat Gambuj Mosque which is one (c) the three World Heritage Sites (d) Bangladesh. The mosque was built (e) Khan Jahan Ali. It stands (f) sixty pillars (g) its seventy-seven domes and not with sixty ones as the name suggests. The contraction (h) the mosque is really wonderful. The interior wall is decorated (i) terracotta flowers and foliage. It is also a place (j) historical interest.

Answer

a. to, b. with, c. of, d. of, e. by, f. on, g. with, h. of, i. with, j. of

Set 3

Rabindranath went to school early and wrote his first verse (a) the age of eight. At the age of seventeen, in 876, he arrived (b) London, on his way to Brighton, to join his brother’s family and attend school there. London made a poor impression (c) him. Though he was happy in Brighton, a friend of the family persuaded his brother (d) send him to London in order to benefit (e) his education in the West. He was put

(f) in a lodging house facing Regent spark but later moved (g) the house of a professional coach. Young Tagore joined London University, where he attended Henry Morley’s lecture (h) English literature and read Religio Medici and Shakespeare (i) him. He often visited the Houses of Parliament and listened (j) Gladstone and John Bright’s debates on Irish Home Rule.

Answer

a. about, b. to, c. in, d. about, e. to,

f. to, g. from, h. by, i. of, j. for