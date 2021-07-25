Question no. 3

# Read the following text and fill in the gaps with appropriate words to make it a meaningful one.

Set 12

The ethnic people in Bangladesh (a)

a very important place in the culture of the country. The (b) of these people live in the Chattogram Hill Tracts. The

(c) live in the regions of Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Sylhet. They live in forest (d) , in the hills and in rural (e) . Answer: a. holds; b. majority; c. others; d. areas; e. areas.