Question no. 3

Set 17
We need to drink milk everyday. Milk is highly rich in (a) . It’s good for our healthy (b) . It makes our (c) and teeth strong as well. We must drink pure water at regular (d) too. It is
(e) for our body.
Answer: a. calcium; b. growth; c. bones; d. intervals; e. essential.
Set 18
Nakshi Kantha is a kind of embroidered (a) . The name was taken from the Bangla word ‘naksha’ which means (b) pattern. It is a kind of traditional craft and is said to be (c) to Bangladesh and West Bengal in India. The (d) has been practised in rural Bengal for (e) .
Answer: a.quilt; b. artistic;
c. indigenous; d. art; e. centuries.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা