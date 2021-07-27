Question no. 3

Set 20
Mita looked around and saw a garden
(a) her. There was a small
fountain at the middle of the garden, bringing in cool (b) . Mita loved the place. Mita brought a (c) as well as a piece of carry-on luggage. She carried her luggage to the (d) and pressed a button that said 6. Her uncle’s apartment was on the 7th floor. It was a (e) done two-bedroom apartment. Mita and Zara were going to share the same room.
Answer: a. welcoming; b. breeze;
c. suitcase; d. elevator; e. nicely.
Set 21
First, wash the (a) and peel them. Then, cut the fruits into (b) pieces and keep them in a bowl. Now, (c) the milk in a pot. Next, mix sugar with it and stir well. Take the (d) powder in a small cup, put 4 tablespoons of cold milk and mix well. Now, pour the mixture into the (e) milk and stir well. Answer: a. fruits; b. small; c. boil;
d. custard; e. boiling.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা