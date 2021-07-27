Question no. 3

# Read the following text and fill in the gaps with appropriate words to make it a meaningful one.

Set 19

At the farthest corner of Bangladesh there lives a man (a) Kartik Poramanik. He is a hair dresser by (b) , but a nature lover at heart. His passion is to plant

(c) which grow into gigantic trees. He started (d) trees at the age of 10. Once his father told him that he could earn the (e) of God by planting trees. He has never forgotten his father’s advice. He has planted hundreds of trees in his village.

Answer: a. named; b. profession;

c. trees; d. planting; e. blessings.