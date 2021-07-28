Question no. 3

# Read the following text and fill in the gaps with appropriate words to make it a meaningful one.

Set 22

Bangladeshi cuisine is rich and (a) with the use of many (b) . We have delicious and (c) food, snacks, and sweets. Boiled rice is our staple food. It is (d) with a variety of vegetables, curry, lentil soups, fish and meat. Fish is the main source of protein. Panta ilish is a traditional (e) of Panta bhat. It is steamed rich soaked in water and served with fried hilsha slice, often together with dried fish, pickles, lentil soup, green chilies and onion.

Answer : a. varied; b. appetizing;

c. indigenous; d. served; e. platter.