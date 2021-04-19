Right form of the ferbs

15. Had better, had rather, would better, would rather, let, must, need, dare ইত্যাদির পর প্রদত্ত verb-এর Present form হয় এবং প্রদত্ত verb-এর পূর্বে to থাকলে উক্ত to উঠে যায়।

Qus : You had better (to leave) now.

Ans : You had better leave now.

16. Sentence-এর শুরুতে would that থাকলে Subject-এর পরে could বসে এবং প্রদত্ত Verb-এর Present form বসে। যেমন

Qus : Would that I (meet) him.

Ans : Would that I could meet him.