শিক্ষা

ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি: ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Right form of the ferbs

লেখা
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
default-image

13. Before-এর প্রথম অংশ Past Perfect tense হলে পরের অংশ Simple Past Tense হয়। আর after-এর প্রথম অংশ Simple Past Tense হলে পরের অংশ Past Perfect Tense হয়।

Qus : The thief (run) away before the police came.

Ans : The thief had run away before the police came.

14. যদি কোনো Simple Sentence-এ দুটি Verb থাকে, তাহলে ব্র্যাকেটের Verb-এর সঙ্গে ing যোগ করতে হয় অথবা Verb-টির পূর্বে to বসাতে হয় অথবা Verb-টির past participle করতে হয়।

Qus : I saw the boys (play).

Ans : I saw the boys playing.

Qus : I wanted (visit) my friend.

Ans : I wanted to visit my friend.

15. Had better, had rather, would better, would rather, let, must, need, dare ইত্যাদির পর প্রদত্ত verb-এর Present form হয় এবং প্রদত্ত verb-এর পূর্বে to থাকলে উক্ত to উঠে যায়।

Qus : You had better (to leave) now.

Ans : You had better leave now.

16. Sentence-এর শুরুতে would that থাকলে Subject-এর পরে could বসে এবং প্রদত্ত Verb-এর Present form বসে। যেমন

Qus : Would that I (meet) him.

Ans : Would that I could meet him.

