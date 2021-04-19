Right form of the ferbs

13. Before-এর প্রথম অংশ Past Perfect tense হলে পরের অংশ Simple Past Tense হয়। আর after-এর প্রথম অংশ Simple Past Tense হলে পরের অংশ Past Perfect Tense হয়।
Qus : The thief (run) away before the police came.
Ans : The thief had run away before the police came.
14. যদি কোনো Simple Sentence-এ দুটি Verb থাকে, তাহলে ব্র্যাকেটের Verb-এর সঙ্গে ing যোগ করতে হয় অথবা Verb-টির পূর্বে to বসাতে হয় অথবা Verb-টির past participle করতে হয়।
Qus : I saw the boys (play).
Ans : I saw the boys playing.
Qus : I wanted (visit) my friend.
Ans : I wanted to visit my friend.
15. Had better, had rather, would better, would rather, let, must, need, dare ইত্যাদির পর প্রদত্ত verb-এর Present form হয় এবং প্রদত্ত verb-এর পূর্বে to থাকলে উক্ত to উঠে যায়।
Qus : You had better (to leave) now.
Ans : You had better leave now.
16. Sentence-এর শুরুতে would that থাকলে Subject-এর পরে could বসে এবং প্রদত্ত Verb-এর Present form বসে। যেমন
Qus : Would that I (meet) him.
Ans : Would that I could meet him.