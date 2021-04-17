Right form of the verbs

Qus : Your father (go) to Chittagong yesterday?

Ans : Did your father go to Chittagong yesterday?

Assertive sentence-টি যদি negative হয়, তবে Simple Present Tense-এর ক্ষেত্রে do not/don’t, does not/doesn’t বসে।

Note (i): যদি প্রদত্ত sentence-টির subject third person singular number হয়, তবে উক্ত বাক্যের পরে doesn’t/does not বসে। ব্র্যাকেটের verb-এর কোনো পরিবর্তন হয় না।

Qus : He (not eat) rice regularly.

He does not/doesn’t eat rice regularly.

Not (ii) যদি প্রদত্ত sentence-এর subject-টি 1st person/ 2nd person, plural হলে, উত্তর বাক্যে subject-এর পরে do not/don’t বসে। ব্র্যাকেটের verb-এর কোনো পরিবর্তন হয় না।

Qus : They (not go) to school everyday.

They don’t/do not go to school everyday.

Note (iii): Simple Past Tense-এর ক্ষেত্রে উত্তর বাক্যের subject-এর পরে didn’t/ did not বসে এবং ব্র্যাকেটের verb-এর কোনো পরিবর্তন হয় না।

Qus : The boy (not play) yesterday.

The boy did not/didn’t play yesterday.

5. Interrogative Sentence-এ যদি what, when, where, who, which, whose, why, How থাকে, তাহলে Subject-এর পূর্বে Tense ও person অনুযায়ী to be verb যোগ করতে হয়। To be verb না থাকলে Tense ও Person অনুযায়ী do/ does বা did বসে।

Qus : Where he (live)?

Ans: Where does he live?

Qus : What you (like)?

Ans : What do you like?

বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল