Right form of the verbs

1. Subject যদি 3rd Person ও Singular number হয় এবং verb যদি Simple Present Tense-এ থাকে, তাহলে Verb এর শেষে s বা es যোগ করতে হয়।
Qus : The girl (sing) a song.
Ans : The girl sings a song.
2. Universal truth (চিরন্তন সত্য ), habitual fact (অভ্যাসগত কর্ম ) বুঝালে Simple Present Tense হয়।
Qus : The earth (move) round the sun.
Ans: The earth moves round the sun.
3. কোনো সময়ের উল্লেখ থাকে না এমন Sentence-এ যদি always, regularly, sometimes, often, generally, daily, everyday, occasionally, usually, normally ইত্যাদি থাকে, তবে Simple Present Tense হয়।
Qus : He always (get) up early.
Ans : He always gets up early.
4. Be Verb-বিহীন বাক্যকে Negative বা Interrogative করতে হলে Tense ও Subject অনুসারে do, does বা did ব্যবহার করতে হয়।
Qus : The boy not (play) football.
Ans: The boy does not play football.
Qus : Your father (go) to Chittagong yesterday?
Ans : Did your father go to Chittagong yesterday?
Assertive sentence-টি যদি negative হয়, তবে Simple Present Tense-এর ক্ষেত্রে do not/don’t, does not/doesn’t বসে।
Note (i): যদি প্রদত্ত sentence-টির subject third person singular number হয়, তবে উক্ত বাক্যের পরে doesn’t/does not বসে। ব্র্যাকেটের verb-এর কোনো পরিবর্তন হয় না।
Qus : He (not eat) rice regularly.
He does not/doesn’t eat rice regularly.
Not (ii) যদি প্রদত্ত sentence-এর subject-টি 1st person/ 2nd person, plural হলে, উত্তর বাক্যে subject-এর পরে do not/don’t বসে। ব্র্যাকেটের verb-এর কোনো পরিবর্তন হয় না।
Qus : They (not go) to school everyday.
They don’t/do not go to school everyday.
Note (iii): Simple Past Tense-এর ক্ষেত্রে উত্তর বাক্যের subject-এর পরে didn’t/ did not বসে এবং ব্র্যাকেটের verb-এর কোনো পরিবর্তন হয় না।
Qus : The boy (not play) yesterday.
The boy did not/didn’t play yesterday.
5. Interrogative Sentence-এ যদি what, when, where, who, which, whose, why, How থাকে, তাহলে Subject-এর পূর্বে Tense ও person অনুযায়ী to be verb যোগ করতে হয়। To be verb না থাকলে Tense ও Person অনুযায়ী do/ does বা did বসে।
Qus : Where he (live)?
Ans: Where does he live?
Qus : What you (like)?
Ans : What do you like?
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল