অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (5)

5.

a. Abir is better than most other men in the village (Positive).

b. He loves all his friends (Negative).

c. He performs his tasks very efficiently (Exclamatory).

d. He is always grateful to his parents (Negative).

e. His son prefers only toys (Passive).

Answer

a. Very few men in the village are so good as Abir.

b. He does not hate any of his friends.

c. How efficiently he performs his tasks!

d. He is never ungrateful to his parents.

e. Only toys are preferred by his son.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

