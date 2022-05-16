অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (4)

4.

a. Mr. Jahir is a strong man (Negative).

b. It is a matter of surprise that he was a dangerous fighter in his youth (Exclamatory).

c. He was the best boxer in Bangladesh (Positive).

d. His grandson is not less strong than he (Affirmative).

e. The boy is always honest (Negative).

Answer

a. Mr. Jahir is not a weak man.

b. What a dangerous fighter he was in his youth!

c. No other boxer in Bangladesh was so good as he.

d. His grandson is as strong as he.

e. The boy is never dishonest.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

