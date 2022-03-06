এইচএসসি ২০২২ | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র : Gap filling activities with clue

Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given below.

13.

[as as, about to, as if, scarcely, There, must, at all, as if, at all, That.]

a. In England, there was an amount of order and protection to justify much national boasting. Daring burglaries by armed men, and highway robberies, took place in the capital itself every night.

b. The two stood in the fast-thinning throng of victims, but they spoke they were alone. Eye to eye, voice to voice, hand to hand, heart to heart, these were the two children of the Universal Mother.

c. was a steaming mist in all the hollows, and it had roamed in its forlornness up the hill, like an evil spirit, seeking rest and finding none.

d. The panting of the horses communicated a tremulous motion to the coach, it were in a state of agitation. The hearts of the passengers beat loud enough perhaps to be heard.

e. The sound of a horse at a gallop came fast and furiously up the hill. “So-ho!” the guard sang out, loud he could roar.

f. Joe: ‘What did you make of it, Tom?’ Tom: ‘Nothing , Joe.’

g. Miss Monty had arrived from Chittagong. She happy to see you.

h. The two other passengers were close behind him, and follow. He remained on the step, half in the coach and half out of.

i. I belong to Tellson’s Bank. You know Tellson’s Bank in London.