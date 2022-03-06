এইচএসসি ২০২২ | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র : Gap filling activities with clue

পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given below.
13.
[as as, about to, as if, scarcely, There, must, at all, as if, at all, That.]
a. In England, there was an amount of order and protection to justify much national boasting. Daring burglaries by armed men, and highway robberies, took place in the capital itself every night.
b. The two stood in the fast-thinning throng of victims, but they spoke they were alone. Eye to eye, voice to voice, hand to hand, heart to heart, these were the two children of the Universal Mother.
c. was a steaming mist in all the hollows, and it had roamed in its forlornness up the hill, like an evil spirit, seeking rest and finding none.
d. The panting of the horses communicated a tremulous motion to the coach, it were in a state of agitation. The hearts of the passengers beat loud enough perhaps to be heard.
e. The sound of a horse at a gallop came fast and furiously up the hill. “So-ho!” the guard sang out, loud he could roar.
f. Joe: ‘What did you make of it, Tom?’ Tom: ‘Nothing , Joe.’
g. Miss Monty had arrived from Chittagong. She happy to see you.
h. The two other passengers were close behind him, and follow. He remained on the step, half in the coach and half out of.
i. I belong to Tellson’s Bank. You know Tellson’s Bank in London.
j. The Dover mail was in its usual genial positio the guard suspected the passengers. The passengers suspected one another and the guard, they all suspected everybody else.
Answer: a. scarcely b. as if c. it d. as if e. as as f. at all g. would be h. about to i. must j. that.
14.
[like, so long, going to, For, should be, no more than, may have been, should, After a while, going to.]
a.‘Is he alone?’ the latter whispered. ‘Alone! God helps him, who with him!’ said the other, in the same low voice.
b. Sadia: What did you say?
Kaisar: Are you finish that pair of shoes to-day?
c. Asad: Did you ask me my name? Afzal: Assuredly I did.
d. He stared at her with a fearful look. his lips began to form some words, though no sound proceeded from them.
e. ‘I am see his Ghost! It will be his Ghost not him!’
f. Lisur: Can you remember anything? Altaf: ‘No, I don’t remember. It was ago.’
g. Sabiha: They only come from the heart, Jerry. They are worth
h. It be a signal for loosening the general tongue. It elicited an answering chorus of ‘Good day!’
i. ‘There will be no more offensive now that the snow has come,’ I said. ‘Certainly not,’ said the major. ‘You should go on leave. You go to Rome, Naples, Sicily ’
j. Not a word was spoken, not a sound was made. She stood, a spirit, beside him, and he bent over his work.
Answer: a. should be b. going to c. for d. After a while e. going to f. so long g. no more than h. can always i. should j. like.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা