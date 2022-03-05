এইচএসসি ২০২২ | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র : Gap filling activities with clue

Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given in the box.

11.

[apart from, are born, ask for, will be able, at all, couldn’t help, couldn’t have, as well as, Take care, can always]

a. I am out of pocket now. Don’t me money.

b. birds, some mammals can fly. There are some flightless birds too.

c. I tried to learn. I didn’t understand anything .

d. the violin, Tomoko plays the piano and the flute. She is also a composer.

e. Hundreds of children deaf every year. Some of them remain dumb too.

f. I won, so I didn’t go in for the race.

g. I cannot speak English now. I hope, I to speak fluently at the end of this course.

h. I don’t know what to get Redwan for his birthday. Well, I give him a book token.

i. Sorry I broke the cup. I it.

j. when you’re crossing the road, boys. Answer: a. ask for b. As well as c. at all d. Apart from e. are born f. couldn’t have g. will be able h. can always i. couldn’t help j. Take care.

12.

[at all, since, the whole of, as such, as well, While, because, as if, as well as, For]

a. Mrs Yoki is a Japanese. She doesn’t speak English ;

b. they were playing cards, a thief broke into the house. They caught the thief red handed.

c. He is in a great trouble. he had not paid the bill, his electricity was cut off.

d. Why I am leaving? I am doing so. I am fed up.

e. There was a devastating flood last year. Dhaka was under water.

f. It sounds telephone operator Jamil is going to leave his job. We have to hire a new man.

g. Mr A: So you went to Japan on holiday?

Mr B: Well, not a holiday . I went on business.

h. He had a terrible road accident. breaking his leg, he hurt his arm.

i. I decided to stop and have lunch, I was feeling hungry.I met my close friend, Ashik there.

j. She is a woman of versatile genius. She not only sings; she plays the piano . Answer: a. at all b. While c. For d. Because e. The whole of f. as if g. as such h. As well as i. since j. as well

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

পূর্বের দিনের পড়া