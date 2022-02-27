এইচএসসি – ২০২২ | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র : Gap filling activities with clue

Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given below.

2.

[in fact, since then, look forward to, as soon as, was born, so long, was rather, that is why, had better, a lot of]

a. Mukhlesur Rahman is such a common name that I remind you where we met. It was at your daughter’s wedding last year.

b. I am writing to you now. I should really be most grateful if you could put me in touch with anyone who could help or advise me.

c. But please don’t put yourself to trouble on my behalf. My best wishes to you.

d. In fact I had every intention of remaining in Japan, but I have changed my mind and I am very much inclined to come back to work in my native town.

e. Of course I haven’t forgotten you. I remembered who you were I saw the signature at the foot of the letter. By a strange coincidence, we were talking about you the other day.

f. So far he has not been able to find anyone to replace him. He wants someone who and brought up here.

g. I meeting you again. We send our best wishes.

h. I have been away now for that I have very few contacts in Bangladesh.

i. Mr Altaf is the editor of a newspaper. He worried because he is just about to lose one of his top journalists.

j. Her husband Mr Moniruzzaman is a very old friend of mine , we were at school together and I came up from Dhaka for the occasion.

Answer: a. had better b. That is why c. a lot of d. since then e. as soon as f.was born g. look forward to h. so long i. was rather j. in fact

3.

[after all, used to, am afraid, about to, at all, all of, as usual, why should, as such, any different]

a. I was go to bed when the telephone rang.

b. Sometimes he bring me little presents without saying why.

c. I don’t see have to pay for the mistake.

d. I that there had been an accident.

e. I’m sorry. I know I said I would help you, but I can’t .

f. We couldn’t have our dinner. the plates were broken.

g. She doesn’t speak any English .

h. This school is not from the previous one. Do you think, there is any?

i. I’m not a teacher , but I’ve taught Japanese to many people here in Bangladesh.

j. The train is late . We have to take bus.

Answer: a. about to b. used to c. why we should d. am afraid e. after all f. All of g. at all h. any different i. as such j. as usual

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

