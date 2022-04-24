এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & Synonym (18)

Set 18

Literacy is a blessing. No nation can prosper without education. Education is the indicator of prosperity of a nation. It is often argued that an illiterate jobless person is better than a literate jobless person. But this is quite illogical. An educated person has bigger extent of self-employment; his productivity is also more than his counterpart. He can distinguish between good and bad in a much better way.

Words: a. Literacy (antonym), b. blessing (antonym), c. prosper (antonym), d. Education (synonym), e. prosperity (synonym), f. illogical (antonym), g. bigger (synonym), h. more (synonym), i. bad (antonym), j. better (synonym).

Answer

Set 18: a. illiteracy b. curse c. decline d. Literacy e. success f. logical g. larger h. additional i. good j. greater.

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Antonym & Synonym (17)