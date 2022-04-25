এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & Synonym (19)

Set 19

Democracy is the system of government which allows freedom of speech, religious and political opinion. It means fair and equal treatment for the citizens without social class division. In fact in a democratic country people elect their representatives who work for the people. Free of food, cloth, shelter, education, medical treatment and other facilities.

Words: a. allow (synonym); b. freedom (synonym); c. opinion (synonym); d. fair (antonym); e. equal (antonym); f. division (antonym); g. elect (antonym); h. enjoy (antonym); i. treatment (synonym); j. facility (synonym).

Answer

Set 19: a. permit b. liberty c. view d. unfair e. unequal f. union g. select h. lose i. care j. advantage.

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

