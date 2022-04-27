এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & Synonym (21)

Set 21

Children always like to listen to fascinating stories. But if the stories are uninteresting, they lose interest. There should not have anything immoral in the stories for children. Again stories should be long that they can make children impatient. Stories should not even contain anything illogical or anything that can make children irregular in their studies. The stories should be instructive leading the children to be perfect morally and ethically. Parents can play a large role here in teaching their children what to choose and what not.

Words: a. fascinating (antonym); b. interest (synonym); c. immoral (antonym); d. impatient (antonym); e. contain (synonym); f. illogical (antonym); g. irregular (antonym); h. instructive (synonym); i. perfect (synonym); j. ethically (synonym).

Answer : a. repulsive b. eagerness c. moral d. patient e. consist f. logical g. regular h. educative i. faultless j. morally.

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

