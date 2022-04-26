এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & Synonym (20)

Set 20

Reshma is an attractive young woman. Her large, dark eyes are beautiful, Her complexion is flawless and she has lovely big smile. Her long, black hair is full and shiny. She is tall and slender and her movement is graceful. And she always dresses stylishly. Everybody appreciates her beauty. But Reshma worries that people do not notice here talents and hard work. She wants people to know that a woman can have beauty, ambition and a bit of intelligence too.

Words: a. attractive (antonym) b. dark (synonym) c. flawless (synonym) d. shiny (antonym) e. slender (synonym) f. graceful (antonym) g. stylishly (antonym) h. appreciate (antonym) i. notice (synonym) j. ambition (synonym).

Answer: a. unattractive b. black c. perfect d. dull e. slim f. awkward g. unattractively h. depreciate i. observe j. aspiration.

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

