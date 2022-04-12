এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & Synonym (6)

Set 6

We should never call a student weaker. Teachers should never discourage any student frustrating his/her interest, ability and dream. Every teacher should try his/her best to find out the ways of success for the students and guide them to achieve it.

Words: a. never (antonym); b. weaker (antonym); c. discourage (antonym); d. frustrating (synonym); e. interest (synonym) f. ability (synonym); g. dream (synonym); h. best (antonym); i. success (antonym) j. achieve (synonym).

Answer

Set 6: a. always b. stronger c. encourage d. disappointing e. eagerness f. capability g. fancy h. worst i. failure j. attain/gain

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

