এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & Synonym (7)

Set 7

A good writer may be a good reader. A good reader may be a good speaker or make good recitation. Nothing of this is impossible for a man if he is not lazy. The main thing is sincerity. Seriousness should also be taken under consideration. If a man is serious, he can make impossible to be possible. If we become serious in our intention, we can shine in life.

Words: a. good (antonym) b. speaker (synonym) c. recitation (synonym) d. impossible (antonym) e. lazy (antonym) f. sincerity (synonym) g. seriousness (synonym) h. possible (antonym) i. intention (synonym) j. shine (synonym).

Answer

Set 7: a. bad b. lecturer/orator c. reading/perusal d. possible e. active f. seriousness g. sincerity/eagerness h. impossible i. desire j. prosper/success.

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Antonym & Synonym (6)