এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (4)

পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Set 4
a. Last night I did not have a sound sleep. I feel sleepy ______ TV.
b. You cannot handle such a ______ if you don’t have prior experience in teaching.
c. If the driver had been more careful, ______ the fatal accident.
d. We were supposed to start our journey the next day. But it was so hot that .
e. A village market is one of the many attractions of country life. It is a public place where ______ .
f. The box is very heavy. Are you strong enough ______ ?
g. Begging is not a profession. It is most disreputable. We must not ______.
h. Whenever he speaks in English ______ . But it is natural that we learn though mistakes.
i. The station is not far away from here. It will take you five minutes ______.
j. One should bear in mind that forming bad habit is easy to do but ______.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
